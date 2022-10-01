Avalanche closes Loveland Pass, crews search for possible victims

U.S. 6 is closed due to safety concerns while responding crews investigate if anyone was caught in the slide.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Crews are searching for potential victims after an avalanche closed Loveland Pass Wednesday morning, the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said first responders are still trying to determine if anyone was caught in the slide, but said that Flight for Life and Alpine Rescue were also responding.

The avalanche was about 600 feet wide and several hundred feet long, according to the sheriff's office.

U.S. 6 on Loveland Pass was closed in both directions between I-70 and Montezuma Road due to the avalanche. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the road was not impacted but was closed for cleanup.

This is a developing situation, this article will be updated as information is confirmed.

