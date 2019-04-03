SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 is closed in the mountains due to an avalanche in the area, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP Trooper Schaefer said no vehicles were buried in the slide and no one was injured.

The highway was closed between Edwards and Frisco for about an hour. Both directions reopened shortly after 6:00 p.m.

CDOT is now in the process of clearing the highway.

This was the second avalanche in the same area Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a slide was caught on camera barreling toward cars caught in I-70 traffic in Officer's Gulch between Silverthorne and Copper Mountain.

According to the person who took the video, most of the snow did not make it to the road and no one was injured.

The avalanche was natural.

Avalanche danger on Sunday was extremely high, with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center issuing an Avalanche Warning through Monday morning.

CDOT was doing avalanche mitigation work during the day on Sunday, but not in the area where these slides occurred.

