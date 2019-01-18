CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area reported an avalanche on its property Friday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., a skier accessed closed terrain and triggered the avalanche, according to Loveland officials.

Ski Patrol went to the avalanche with search dogs and gear to probe the debris field.

Clear Creek County Search and Rescue, Alpine Rescue Team and search teams from neighboring ski areas also came to help.

Loveland said no missing persons have been reported.

As of 5 p.m., searchers were still probing the debris field to make sure no skiers or boarders had been caught in the avalanche.

