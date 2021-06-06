Hikers caught in avalanche on Torreys Peak, Sheriff's Office says

A call came in at 9:05 a.m. Sunday of several people caught in an avalanche and driven into a rock field, authorities said.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Several hikers were caught in an avalanche on Torreys Peak, Sunday according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCCSO).

A call came in about 9:05 a.m. CCCSO said that about six hikers were seen when the avalanche started, but only two were visible when it cleared.

The others were caught up in the avalanche and driven into a large rock field, CCCSO said.

Torreys Peak and nearby Grays Peak are both 14ers near Idaho Springs that are popular with hikers.

"People have to make sure they are prepared out on the backcountry, right, because we still have a lot of snow on most of our peaks," said Bruce Snelling, CCSO undersheriff. "Weather can turn pretty quickly."

The hikers sustained some minor injuries and were able to either leave the mountain on their own or with some assistance, Snelling said.

CCCSO had assistance from the EMS, Alpine Search and Rescue and 2 flight for life helicopters, he said.

All the hikers declined an ambulance, CCCSO said.

>> The video below is from Saturday, when two climbers were rescued in Clear Creek Canyon by Golden Fire

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.