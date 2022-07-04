Avian Influenza confirmed in flock in Pitkin County

This is the first case of the virus detected in Colorado.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) announced that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus was detected in a backyard flock in Pitkin County.

The Colorado State Veterinarian’s office received a report from a veterinarian in Pikin County, that 35 out of 36 poultry in a flock died, the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) said in a news release.

CDA said that the flock had known exposure to sick waterfowl days before. Officials say one bird's body was taken to CSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing. The remaining birds were euthanized and the farm went under quarantine.

CDA said they are working with officials to increase monitoring and detection activities in Pitkin County.

“With the first detection of HPAI in a backyard flock in Colorado, the State Veterinarian’s office is working diligently to provide information to backyard flock owners about how to protect their flocks and continue to monitor commercial operations. CDA and USDA field staff will be performing outreach activities in the surrounding area to increase awareness of the risk for the disease. HPAI is a highly fatal disease that can decimate a small flock in less than 48 hours, so it is critical for bird owners to take measures that prevent the introduction and spread of the virus,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin.

Way to protect birds from HPAI

Increase biosecurity

CDA says to check your plans and make sure everyone on the farm knows what safety measures practices are being used and implemented.

Monitor flocks

You should monitor production parameters, like feed and water, any signs of HPAI, or other changes in bird behavior, CDA says.

Report disease

Officials to report any suspicious disease events in commercial or backyard flocks to the State Veterinarian office.

Secure food supply

CDA says to enroll as a Secure Food Supply participant through the State Veterinarian office.

To contact the State Veterinarian office call 303-869-9130