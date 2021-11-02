Young child found in Aurora, police searching for parents

The boy was found in the 1800 block of North Billings Street on Thursday.

AURORA, Colo — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding the parents of a small child, the department said in a Twitter post.

The boy is around 2 years old and was found in the 1800 block of North Billings Street around 2:30 p.m., according to APD.

Anyone who recognizes the child should immediately call 911, said APD.

Updates on this story will be made available as information is given.

Anyone with information on this case can call also Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

