Early learning center feels impact of baby formula shortage

The Fisher Early Learning Center has always provided formula to infants in its classrooms, but staff can't find what they need on store shelves.

DENVER — Parents aren't the only ones keeping their eyes peeled for baby formula on store shelves.

Teachers at the Fisher Early Learning Center on the University of Denver campus are preparing to welcome about two dozen infants to classrooms in a couple of weeks.

“We’re having a difficult time getting a supply of formula right now," said Meaghan Burns, a master teacher at the early learning center.

Fisher Early Learning Center takes in babies at six months and cares for them for a year. The facility has always provided infant formula, but the nationwide shortage presents a new challenge.

“Every time I’m at the store, I check the shelves," Burns explained. "They’re empty.”

Burns said the center typically goes through a container of formula every four days. She wants to have at least six containers when the new babies arrive on June 27.

Burns said every teacher at the early learning center was asked to help stock up on supply.

“If you’re at the store and you see a can of formula, please just buy it and bring it in," she said.

Burns expressed confidence that the center won't have to ask parents to bring in their own formula.

“We haven’t reached that option yet," Burns said.

The teacher said she feels for parents who search for formula and only find empty shelves.

“I just can’t imagine what it would be like if I was a single parent who relied on public transportation to get me to the grocery store to find formula for my child," Burns said. “I feel very lucky that I do have resources that I can tap into, and I’m hopeful that other families can find those resources as well.”

On Friday, the Biden administration announced a sixth "Operation Fly Formula mission. Delta Air Lines will fly 212,000 pounds of Kendamil infant formula from Heathrow Airport in London to the U.S. between June 20 and June 24, according to a release from the White House.

The planes full of formula will land at Logan Airport in Boston and Detroit Metro Airport. The flights will provide enough formula to fill more than 3 million 8-ounce bottles of formula.

"I’m hoping that the supply chain will provide more options for us," Burns said.

Burns still has a little time before there are two dozen new babies and mouths to feed.

“I’m hopeful this weekend will be able to relieve some of that worry that I have," she said.