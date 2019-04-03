TELLURIDE, Colo. — Search and Rescue teams recovered the body a missing backcountry skier Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the San Miguel County Sheriff, the Colorado man was trapped by a 'massive' avalanche that happened Sunday in the Matterhorn area outside Telluride.

Sunday's weather had prohibited air avalanche mitigation work that was needed for it to be safe to search for the missing skier, the Sheriff's Office said.

That work was completed Monday.

Once conditions were deemed safe, ground crews and Telluride avalanche dogs were dispatched to search for the missing skier.

His body was found just after 2 p.m.

The area is still closed to the public, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The skier who died has not yet been identified.

