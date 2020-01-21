DENVER — Denver police released photos of three people they said were wanted in connection with the theft of baggage from Denver International Airport right before Christmas.

DPD said they were being sought in connection with two separate, unrelated threats that happened one day apart.

A man and woman are being sought in connection with a baggage theft at DIA on Dec. 22, 2019.

DPD

A man and a woman are wanted for felony theft in connection with the luggage theft on Dec. 22, 2019.

The following day, DPD said a woman also stole luggage in an unrelated incident.

DPD released a photo of a woman wanted in connection with the theft of baggage at DIA on Dec. 23, 2019.

DPD

If you recognize any of the suspects, you're asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tippers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

