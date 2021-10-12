Bailey residents without water

A pipe broke Sunday and has yet to be located so that repairs can begin, according to the Bailey Water and Sanitation District.

BAILEY, Colo. — Bailey residents are without water due to a busted pipe that has yet to be located, according to a post on the Bailey Water and Sanitation District website.

The post says they've shut off the water in order to locate the pipe that broke on Sunday and that a company is coming on Wednesday to help locate it.

Once it is located, maintenance crews will begin work to repair the damage, the post says.

Residents are being asked to turn off faucets to help with the location of the pipe. Bottled water will be handed out at the first station in the town of Bailey (fire station 1) between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

After water pressure is restored, residents should boil their water before consuming it. More detailed instructions can be found here.

Mad Jack's Mountain Brewery said in a Facebook post that they would be closed until possibly Wednesday due to the water issue.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.