Baked pine needles and tree branches help one county decide on fire restrictions

A sergeant with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office collects fuel samples from Lookout Mountain and calculates their moisture content.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Field work suits Sgt. Jesse Daniel better than desk duty at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"I have an aversion to being indoors," Daniel joked, walking through the tall grass at the Lookout Mountain Nature Center.

In his 21 years with the sheriff's office, Daniel has worked the jail and patrolled the streets, but he spent his shift on Tuesday wielding shears.

"Yeah, I just try to grab stuff from all over the tree," he said, snipping a handful of needles from a ponderosa pine.

He filled three plastic jars with needles he collected from different trees.

“The fuels right here are pretty consistent with the Front Range," Daniel said.

Tuesday morning was Daniel's first trip of the season to Lookout Mountain. He's playing the role of fire management officer for Jefferson County until the position is permanently filled.

“That’s the part of this job that I love," Daniel said. "It’s a different thing every day.”

Daniel collected fresh pine needles and used an electric saw to cut three wood pucks from a large, dead tree branch. The wood samples represent what firefighters call 1,000-hour fuels.

This is just the first step in a process Daniel will continue for months.

Daniel takes the samples he collects in the field to the county's office of emergency management. He weighs the samples and places them inside a special oven set at 200 degrees for 24 hours.

Then, he weighs the samples again and calculates the moisture content.

“We compare [the moisture content] against known data to see, are we in high fire danger or are we in low fire danger?" Daniel said.

The results of the testing help the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office determine whether to enact or lift fire restrictions.

“You need to have a reason for doing it," Daniel said.

Jefferson County implemented temporary stage 1 fire restrictions on April 20. The moisture content of fuels is just one of several factors the county considered. Others include adverse weather conditions, fire danger ratings, available firefighting resources and the risk of human-caused fires. The county evaluates a combination of those factors before considering fire restrictions.

"It helps us to make that informed decision," Daniel said.

The routine testing backs up what Daniel already knows.

"We need more rain," he said. "We need more snow."

Daniel expects to be back at Lookout Mountain at least once a month to collect samples and calculate the moisture content of fuels in the county.

