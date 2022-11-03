Adams County investigating suspicious substance on ballot

An investigation is underway after the ballot was reported to Adams County Sheriff's Office, Thornton Police Department and FBI.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Adams County Clerk and Recorder's Office provided more information on a ballot with a suspicious substance that was intercepted.

The clerk and recorder's office said an investigation is underway after it reported the ballot to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Thornton Police Department and FBI.

Currently, the ballot is being re-tested to determine what the unknown chemical substance is.

Speakers included Adams County Clerk Josh Zygielbaum and Colorado County Clerks Association Executive Director Matt Crane.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.