Crews battle building fire in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood

A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from a building in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood, early Friday morning.

DENVER — Fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a building near 22nd Street and Arapahoe Street, in Denver's Ballpark District, early Friday morning.

At around 4 a.m., crews responded to the area and found heavy smoke coming from an abandoned building next door to Great Divide Brewing, according to Denver Fire Department (DFD).

Crews saw the smoke coming from the second and third floors of the building, according to DFD Shift Commander Bob Kmak. Crews started to enter the building, but after a quick assessment, they backed crews away and into a defensive position, according to DFD Shift Commander Bob Kmak.

Crews had been inside the building recently and knew that there were holes in the floors and given the age of the building, it was not worth putting crews inside, Kmak said.

There were reports of partial collapses of the building's roof, which gave crews access to different areas of the building, according to Kmak.

There were no reports of any injuries and no reports of any extension to neighboring buildings, Kmak added.

DPD was assisting crews from the DFD with road closures. Because of the fire, Lawrence Street and Arapahoe Street were closed from 22nd Street to 23rd Street and Broadway was shut down at Arapahoe Street.

A 9NEWS crew is on the scene to gather more information.

Heads Up #Denver, #DPD is assisting Denver Fire Department near the 2200 BLK Arapahoe St while they are working a large structure fire in an abandoned building . Lawrence St and Arapahoe St are closed from 22nd to 23rd. Broadway is also shut down at Arapahoe St. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 3, 2022

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

