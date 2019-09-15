DENVER — Before coming to Denver to record music with his band, Aliens Don't Ring Doorbells, Earl Forbes was home in Nassau, Bahamas praying that his family would survive Hurricane Dorian.

"The storm came and it was like everything was like no more contacts for six days, my brother," Forbes said.

Forbes lives on a different island. His mother, sister, and cousins live on Grand Bahama which got pounded by the storm for more than a day. He had no idea at that time if they survived.

"And. that was torture for me because you keep hearing bad news about this one died, that family died," Forbes said.

Finally, Forbes got word that his family made it.

"Oh my Lord, I couldn't stop crying, man, that day. That's like my Glory day, I said, wow, mom's alright, my other sister's alright, the nieces and nephews, cousins, everybody is alright," Forbes said.

They were alive but devastated.

"It was terrible. We never seen nothing like that in our lives, never," Forbes said.

Now, he and his fellow band members and Bahama residents Kevin Dean and Dorian Foyil, they want to take this chance in Denver to make a call for help.

"Yeah, cursing my name (Dorian), I'm sure, I don't blame them," Foyil said. "What we need is military tents, shelter, and generators."

Aliens Don't Ring Doorbells will be putting on a free concert on Sept. 22 at the Marquis Theater while shooting a music video. Band members don't want people to bring supplies, but they do want folks to donate to the official government website set up by the government in the Bahamas. Click here:https://www.bahamas.com/relief.

"Whilst we're here, we don't want to just let it go by and not like you say bring awareness to it," Dean said.

If you want to find out more about the free concert, click here: https://www.aliensdontringdoorbells.com/

They are doing all this as another large storm approaches the Bahamas in the form of Tropical Storm Humberto.

"Hold on man, it's gonna be alright. It's gonna be alright," Forbes said. "You got to keep saying it. You got to keep saying it because even if that's all you can say, people need hope."