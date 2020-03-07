Temporary restraining order granted against Bandimere Speedway

The order doesn't stop the speedway from holding events Saturday but does limit attendance in accordance with public health mandates.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Jefferson County judge has approved an emergency temporary restraining order against Bandimere Speedway to stop the race track from violating county public health orders with its events this weekend.

The order, requested by Jefferson County Public Health, doesn't stop the speedway from holding its annual Jet Car Nationals and 4th of July firework show on Saturday; however, it does require that the speedway abide by public health orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency motion restrains the speedway from hosting any gathering in excess of 175 people; hosting any event that violates social distancing orders; and hosting any event that serves food in violation of requirements for restaurants.

The judge also granted Bandimere Speedway's request for telephone hearings. It was unclear when those hearings would take place or what the speedway would do if the temporary restraining order remained in effect through the weekend.

"We are pleased with the result, but can't comment further because it is still pending litigation," a spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Health said in an e-mail.

9NEWS has reached out to the Jefferson County Attorney's Office and Bandimere Speedway for comment.

Before the court granted the emergency motion, communities near Bandimere were preparing for large crowds Saturday, after the speedway's 4th of July firework show was only one of three in the region that hadn't been canceled.

In past years, the annual Independence Day race and firework show has packed the stands. Surrounding communities also were preparing for people to gather to watch the fireworks from outside the speedway.

"There were places people can go to -- Clement Park, Denver had their shows, all the other municipalities did the same thing," Morrison Police Chief George Mumma Jr. told 9NEWS on Thursday. "... It’s a little bit alarming for a little town when we don’t know what to expect."

The Canyon Courier first reported on the temporary restraining order.