King Soopers and the union that represents about 12,000 grocery workers across Colorado resumed bargaining at 7 a.m. Sunday as a potential strike loomed.

The two sides also negotiated Saturday at the DoubleTree on Quebec Street in Denver.

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 voted March 15 to authorize a strike. The vote allows union leaders to call for a strike at any time; however, there was no timeline on when or whether workers would hit the picket line.

The current contract expired Jan. 12, and negotiations have been going on since mid-December, the union said. The biggest sticking points were wage increases and sick pay.

RELATED | What a King Soopers strike might look like

The latest offer from King Soopers was for $117.5 in wages, health care and pensions over the duration of the three-year contract.

The more than 12,000 workers represented by UFCW Local 7 work at 109 King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado. The last workers strike was in 1996, according to King Soopers.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS