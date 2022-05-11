Suspect believed to be barricaded in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood

x
DENVER — There is a large police presence in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon as police try to contact a wanted person. 

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just after 3 p.m. that a suspect was believed to be barricaded in the 1100-block of North Logan Street. 

A DPD spokesperson said police don't know whether the suspect is armed or whether anyone else is with them.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

