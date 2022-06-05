Barry Morphew pleads guilty in election fraud case

Barry Morphew avoided jail time in the case related to accusations that he cast a ballot for his missing wife Suzanne in the 2020 election.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Barry Morphew who was accused of casting a ballot for his missing and presumed dead wife during the 2020 election pleaded guilty Thursday morning and avoided any jail time.

During an arraignment hearing that began at 9 a.m. Morphew pleaded guilty to one count of forgery of a government issued document.

Other counts of attempting to influence a public servant and elections (mail ballot offence) were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Morphew was sentenced to one year but was granted a deferred sentence, meaning he won't serve any jail time unless he fails to comply with probation conditions. He must also complete 32 hours of community service.

He could have faced up to six years in prison on the most serious count, which was a class four felony, 9NEWS legal analyst Whitney Traylor said earlier.

His wife Suzanne has not been seen since May 2020 and a year later Barry Morphew was arrested on murder charges. However just as his trial was about to begin, prosecutors dismissed the charges without prejudice, meaning charges could be filed again at a later date.

Prosecutors said if Suzanne's body is located, examination of it could provide evidence to potentially implicate or rule out Barry Morphew.

In October 2020, the Chaffee County Clerk reported to the sheriff's office that she had received a mail-in ballot for Suzanne Morphew, a person she knew was missing since May 2020, an arrest affidavit from the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) for Barry Morphew's arrest says.

After contacting the sheriff's office the clerk provided Suzanne's ballot to the agency which seized it as evidence.

It did not have the signature of the voter as required and instead, the affidavit says, the name Barry Lee Morphew was handwritten on the witness line. Even when a witness signs, the voter needs to make a mark on the voter signature area.

Normally what happens when there is no signature or a signature discrepancy, the clerk sends out a letter letting the voter know there is an issue with their signature and they have up to eight days after the election to "cure", or fix, the issue. In 2020, it was nine days because the eighth day was Veterans Day.

Suzanne Morphew was sent one of those letters.

"We still completed our statutory requirement by sending out this cure letter, and no one responded," said County Clerk Lori Mitchell at the time.

When no one responds, or responds by saying they never filled out a ballot, the clerk is supposed to turn over the sealed ballot envelopes to the district attorney to investigate. With Suzanne Morphew's ballot, the clerk called the sheriff.

"He sent a deputy over, and I made a chain of custody log, turned the ballot over, he bagged and tagged it, but it was sealed when it left my custody," said Mitchell.

Until a signature is verified, the envelope is never opened and the ballot is not counted.

Barry Morphew was later interviewed by FBI agents about the ballot and asked why he submitted it.

He replied, "Just because I wanted Trump to win," the affidavit says. He further stated, according to the affidavit that "I just thought give him [Trump] another vote."

He went on to say, according to the affidavit, "all these other guys are cheating," and I know she [referring to his wife] was going to vote for Trump anyway."

When asked if knew submitting the ballot was illegal, he responded, "I didn't know you couldn't do that for your spouse," the affidavit says.