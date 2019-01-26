DENVER — A grizzly bear keeper at the Denver Zoo was bitten on the finger by one of the bears on Friday, according to Jake Kubie with the zoo.

Kubie did not know how severe the injury to the keeper was but did know the bite was not life-threatening.

The keeper was brought to the hospital to be treated.

The bear was in its habitat in the zoo when the bite occurred. It's not clear exactly what the keeper was doing at the time.

There is no word on if any guests at the zoo saw what happened.

