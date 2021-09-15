Bear euthanized after trapping Steamboat Springs family in home for 45 minutes

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they euthanized the bear after it "displayed aggressive behavior" to responding officers.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A black bear was euthanized after trapping in a Steamboat Springs after trapping a family inside their home for 45 minutes last week.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said in a press release on Wednesday that the bear entered a Steamboat Springs home on Sept. 7 through an open garage door. The bear then became trapped inside the home, also trapping the family living in it.

Responding wildlife officers then euthanized the bear after it couldn't get drawn out from the residence after 45 minutes.

"The bear was put down for reasons of health and human safety," CPW said in the Wednesday press release.

Other nearby residents told CPW that the same bear had recently gotten into food inside their garages as well.

CPW also said that bear activity in urban areas may be increasing over the next few weeks as bears enter hyperphagia, or as bears eat extra to prepare for their upcoming winter hibernation.

Bears can eat as much as 20,000 calories over 20 hours. As a result, bears may be more likely to enter places, such as homes and urban areas, that they otherwise might not. CPW warned residents to properly store away food sources.

"Coloradans should be careful to secure attractants and food sources around their house that can attract bears," CPW said.

9NEWS has reached out to CPW for additional information.