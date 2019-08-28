DENVER —

The bear that was euthanized early Tuesday morning after it was found 900 yards away from the Pine home where a couple was attacked the night before had human DNA under its claws, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

This effectively confirms that CPW found the correct animal, the agency said. The tests had to be done at the University of Wyoming Forensics Lab.

The bear was an estimated 10 years old and weighed 215 pounds, according to CPW. A necropsy was conducted at the CPW health lab, and revealed there was a significant amount of trash in the sow’s stomach.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife distributed photos of trash found in the bear's stomach.

It is CPW’s policy to kill an animal that attacks and injures a human.

Jon Johnson, 71, first had a “surprise encounter” with the animal inside of his home when he said he heard noises while he was watching TV with his wife. He said the bear “actually opened the door” to his house, and was eating hamburger buns.

What ensued next was a “boxing match” between Johnson and the sow, who did not run away until his wife, George Field, hit it with a baseball bat.

The bear’s cub was also in the house, according to the couple, and has not yet been located by CPW officers.

CPW offers tips to minimize human contact with bears:

Keep bears out

Close and lock all first-floor windows and doors when you leave the house and at night before you go to bed.

Install sturdy grates or bars on windows if you must leave them open.

Keep car doors and windows closed and locked if you park outside. Make sure there’s nothing with an odor in your vehicle, including food wrappers, candy, gum, air fresheners, trash, lotions and lip balms.

Close and lock garage doors and windows at night and when you’re not home; garage doors should be down if you are in the house but not outside.

Install extra-sturdy doors if you have a freezer, refrigerator, pet food, birdseed, or other attractants stored in your garage.

Remove any tree limbs that might provide access to upper-level decks and windows.

Replace exterior lever-style door handles with good quality round door knobs that bears can’t pull or push open.

Get rid of attractants

Don’t leave trash out overnight unless it’s in an approved bear-proof enclosure or container. Be sure to research all local ordinances and regulations if vacationing.

Clean your trash cans regularly to remove residual odors.

Don’t store food of any kind in an unlocked garage, flimsy shed, on or under your deck.

Don’t leave anything with an odor outside, near open windows or in your vehicle, even if you’re home. That includes scented candles, air fresheners, lip balms and lotions.

Clean-up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck, cleaning your BBQ grills after each use. Don't allow food odors to linger.

Bird feeders are a major bear attractant. Only use bird feeders in winter, when bears are hibernating.

If you have fruit trees, pick fruit before it gets too ripe. Don't allow fruit to rot on the ground. Electric fences provide good protection for small orchards.

Teach bears to remain wild

If a bear comes close to your home, scare it away. Loud noises like a firm yell, clapping your hands, banging on pots and pans or blowing an air horn sends most bears running.

Utilize electric fencing, unwelcome mats and scent deterrents like ammonia to teach bears that your property is not bear-friendly.

If a bear enters your home, open doors and windows so it can leave the same way it got in. Don’t approach the bear or block escape routes.

Never approach a bear. If a bear won’t leave, call your local CPW office or Colorado State Patrol.

If a bear presents an immediate threat to human safety, call 911.

For more information on the best bearproofing methods for your home, visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Living with Bears page or visit cpw.state.co.us/bears.