GRAND COUNTY - Give a bear five minutes, and it can do more than $4,000 in damages to your car.

Wanda Wunderlich says a young bear climbed into her car in the middle of the night last week, and ripped it up. It was parked just outside her home in the Winter Park Highlands near Granby.

"We were sleeping because it was about four o'clock in the morning," said Wunderlich. "All of a sudden we heard this horn honk and my son and I both jumped up and went out and looked around, and didn't see anything."

Wanda says she noticed two other vehicles near her home had their doors open, so she checked her car to make sure the doors were locked.

She said her driver's side door and car's back door were still locked so she was headed back inside when her son yelled that the bear was in the car.

"Sure enough I grabbed my keys and went over there, unlocked it, and started to open it - and the light came on and he was sitting in my driver's side seat," she said. "So I told my son to hold the door open and hold the dogs back, and I opened the door and ran towards the house and [the bear] took off in the other direction."

Wanda believes the bear got in through the passenger door that has a broken lock that she forgot to check.

"I had taken my elderly neighbor out for dinner and the passenger side doesn't work with the power lock, and so when I helped him out of the car and helped him inside, and I came back out - I totally forgot to lock that door," Wunderlich said.

But she knows encounters with wildlife are just part of life where she lives, and that's something she actually enjoys - most of the time.

"I choose to live up here where a lot of these animals are, and it was a stupid thing because I had forgotten to do something," she said.

Wunderlich filed a claim with her insurance company, and the company said her car is totaled.

