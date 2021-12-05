Bear spray clears customers from Greeley Walmart

Greeley police said some people thought there was a man with a gun in the store, which turned out not to be true.

GREELEY, Colo. — A Walmart in Greeley is closed after, police said, a suspected shoplifter assaulted employees with bear spray Sunday afternoon, leading to the evacuation of the store.

According to the Greeley Police Department (GPD), officers were called to the Walmart at 10th Street and 47th Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on a report of someone who had sprayed employees with bear spray.

While officers were on their way, GPD said, dispatchers started getting calls reporting that there was a man with a gun in the store. GPD said when they got there, officers quickly determined bear spray had been used, but there was never a man with a gun.

Greeley Fire and EMS treated at least five people for bear spray exposure, according to police.

GPD said store employees tried to detain a suspected shoplifter, who then used the bear spray on them so he could escape. He drove away before officers got there, police said.

GPD said the store was evacuated as a safety precaution and is closed while Greeley Fire helps remove the residual spray from the store.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the case or who witnessed it and has not already been interviewed by officers is asked to call GPD's front desk at 970-350-9605.

