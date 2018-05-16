She’s the fun-loving 9NEWS kid reporter who’s done everything from interviewing a supermodel to riding a sheep at the National Western Stock Show. Ruby Dee’s stories are always great for a laugh.

But the 6-year-old was also the inspiration for a life lesson. Ruby Dee was recently injured in a fall and had to get stitches on her face.

Like many parents, her mother, 9NEWS reporter TaRhonda Thomas, worried about the injury and the scar it would leave behind. Ruby Dee, however, couldn’t care less about the stitches or the scar.

“Just because someone has a scar doesn’t mean they’re not beautiful,” said the first-grader. Her words inspired this commentary on how we could all be proud of our “beautiful scars.”

