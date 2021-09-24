Beaver Creek adding 250 acres of new terrain in time for the winter season

Work is underway in McCoy Park to finish a 250-acre expansion at Beaver Creek that will add new terrain, lifts, and new trails for skiers and snowboarders.

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — In McCoy Park, Beaver Creek communications manager Rachel Levitsky said crews have been working all summer to add 250 acres of terrain to the ski area in time for the upcoming ski season, “this will be ready for the season,” said Levitsky. “We have an expedited timeline, we started July 1 it’s been really compressed.”

Beaver Creek's McCoy Park expansion will add 250 acres along with 17 new trails, two new quad chairlifts, and a new warming hut.

The terrain is for beginner and intermediate skiers and snowboarders offering a back-bowl experience but in groomed snow conditions, “we will have two new lifts, a detachable quad, and a fixed griped quad,” said Levitsky. “and then 17 trails, 14 beginner and 3 intermediate.”

The new McCoy Park expansion is expected to be open in December as soon as enough natural snow falls in that part of the ski area.

