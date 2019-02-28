You can find them in almost every ocean basin throughout the world. While some can handle cold water, most live just off of tropical beaches.

Significant changes in temperature can have a negative impact on this animal whose population continues to decline.

When this happens, local aquariums will often have to step in and help.

We sat down with Rob Brynda, curator of fish at the Denver Aquarium, to learn more about these creatures.

9NEWS: Where can you find sea turtles?

You can find them in almost every ocean basin throughout the world. While some can handle water temperatures down to 40 degrees, [most] live off of tropical and subtropical beaches.

What water temperature do sea turtles prefer?

Most sea turtles can withstand a water temperature between 70 and 90 degrees.

They aren't very good at regulating their own temperature?

They're a reptile, so they don't generate their own body temperature. They need to rely on their environment to maintain their temperature within a normal range for them. When they get too cold, their metabolism really slows down. They may not be able to swim very well. So they may strand themselves on a beach if they get lethargic and not [be] able to function well.

Does that have a special name?

They're called cold-stunned sea turtles. And it usually begins with warmer-than-average water first. That warmer water triggers the sea turtles to migrate northward too soon. They'll move into water that can change temperature very quickly. And when it does, it can be deadly. The sea turtle goes into hypothermia. And that can be life threatening. So local zoos and aquariums will step in, rescuing the turtles from beaches and treating their health needs until they can be released back into the wild.

Can air temperature also impact the sea turtle?

Cold air temperature can affect them because they need to be at the surface to breathe.

Has this happened recently?

Last year was a record-breaking year for sea turtle rescues. More than 2,800 were rescued and nearly 4,400 were rehabilitated.

What about hurricanes? How does a hurricane or typhoon impact sea turtles?

The rough waves force the turtle to expend a lot of energy. So the sea turtles will often come on shore to get rest, even in heavy rain and wind.

