DENVER — The city of Denver can make all kinds of changes to streets and street signs. But one recent change in north Denver has the Department of Public Works admitting, it may have made a mistake.

New 'No Parking' signs went up on Newton Street Monday, right in front of a few homes and one restaurant, effectively restricting homeowners and clients from at least seven previously open spaces. The people affected by the sudden restrictions said they want an explanation from the city.

Right now, the city doesn't know why the signs were put in or if they're even supposed to be there. Public works said it could be a mistake.

"The ability to park in front of my house is important to me," said Ashley Hale Tuesday morning, 24 hours after the new 'No Parking Any Time' signs went up right in front of only her house on that block.

"The no parking sign literally starts at the edge of my fence and then restricts parking all the way down to the other side of my property," she said. "But it’s not on the other side of the street. It doesn’t make sense."

Hale said the way the signs only target the spaces in front of her home makes it feel personal.

For the last three years, she and her husband have lived in the Berkeley neighborhood of the Highlands with their two children. The 1912 historic home second from the corner doesn't have a garage or a driveway, but she said parking has never been an issue for their family.

"Typically, this was an all-day parking zone," Hale said of Newton Street. "But now I am not able to park in front of my home. And with two small kids this is a big concern for me."

The sudden change happened Monday morning. A small crew from public works showed up at her home and began installing the new signs in her front yard.

"I couldn’t really get a straight answer from the people who were installing it," Hale said. "They said a neighbor had called to complain."

Hale said she was told the signs were in response to a neighbor complaint back in August.

"So then, I called 311 to get it resolved and file an official complaint," Hale said. 311 is a non-emergency phone number that Denver residents can call to get information about services, report a problem, or, as in Hale's case, file a complaint.

That's when she said someone from the city told her no parking signs don't go up just because of a neighborhood spat. They assured her there was something else causing the new restrictions but they couldn't tell her what.

So 9NEWS reporter Lori Lizarraga called the Department of Public Works to help Hale get an answer. After a few hours, public works came up with an honest response: They aren't sure why the new 'No Parking Any Time' signs were installed on Newton Street this week. A representative from the department said the signs could be a mistake. She wasn't able to find a permit or a paper trail explaining the installation of the signs.

Tuesday evening, the public works rep went to Hale's street to take photos. She said she's going to bring the photos to a city engineer for review Wednesday.

If it is a mistake, she said, public works will fix it. Until then, Hale said she is holding her breath for good news.

