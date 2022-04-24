Denver Water working on water main break in Berkeley neighborhood

Denver Water is asking people to avoid the area as crews work to repair the water main break.

DENVER — Denver Water is working on a large water main break in a Berkeley neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Crews are responding to the water break near 45th Avenue and Perry Street. Pictures from a 9NEWS viewer show water flooding the streets and sidewalks.

Denver Water is asking people to avoid the area as crews work on repairing the main and restoring water.

As of 11:20 a.m., water has been shut off and isolated from the main near 45th Avenue and Perry Street, Denver Water said.

Travis Thompson, a spokesperson with Denver Water, tells 9NEWS that a 24-inch water pipe broke which caused the flooding in the neighborhood. They tell us that crews have been out in the neighborhood since 8 a.m. trying to shut the water off.

Thompson said once the water is shut off, crews can start repairing the pipe. He tells us that once the water is completely off, restoration crews will be working with homeowners to see what kind of water damage they may have.

The Denver Police Department said West 45th Avenue through West 46th Avenue and North Perry Street through Raleigh Street will be closed as crews work to repair the pipe.

