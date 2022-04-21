Emergency alert sent for police activity near Berthoud

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said they're talking to a "distraught individual" near Highway 287.

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) sent an emergency alert Thursday just before noon asking that residents in the area of County Road 10E and Highway 287 stay in their homes due to police activity.

LCSO said that deputies were talking to a distraught individual near the roadway and had stopped traffic on Highway 287 as a precaution.

Highway 287 was closed between Taft Avenue and Colorado 56.

The emergency alert referred to a police situation and asked that residents in neighborhoods east of Highway 287, north to Means Lane, east to Berthoud Parkway, south to Delvin Street remain in their homes with doors and windows locked.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

