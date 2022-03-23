No victims found in avalanche near Berthoud Pass, sheriff's office says

Initial reports indicated that two people were possibly were caught in the slide, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency responders checked an area where an avalanche occurred Wednesday in Grand County and determined that no one was buried in the slide despite earlier reports that two people were possibly caught in the slide.

Grand County Dispatch received a report of a possible avalanche in the Current Creek area near the “postage stamp” feature around 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

The initial report was that two people were possibly involved in the avalanche, but that turned out to not be true, according to the the sheriff's office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office, Grand County Search & Rescue, EMS, Flight for Life and the Winter Park Ski Patrol Dog Team assisted with the search.

They searched from the air and ground using tools including an avalanche dog team and avalanche beacons and determined there were no victims.

They also found that tracks seen entering the slide were confirmed to have come out at another location.

Emergency responders have checked the area by air & ground, including the usage of an avalanche dog team & beacons, & have determined that there were no victims in the slide. Additionally, the tracks seen entering the slide area were confirmed to have come out at another location — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) March 23, 2022

Another avalanche was reported earlier Wednesday on Loveland Pass where one car was caught but no one was hurt, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.