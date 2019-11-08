THORNTON, Colo. — A 69 year old man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Thornton, police said.

According to a spokesperson for the Thornton Police Department, the bicyclist was struck by an SUV in a crosswalk in the 9800 block of McKay Road just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. That's just north of East 104th Avenue.

The cyclist, who died at the hospital, was identified by the Adams County coroner on Tuesday as Thomas George Burns of Denver, Colo. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

The driver stayed at the scene. Investigators have not determined who was at fault, police said.

