FORT COLLINS, Colo. —

Investigators don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol were involved when a bicyclist collided with the back of a school bus that was carrying elementary school students early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. outside of Beattie Elementary School, according to a news release from Fort Collins Police Services. The school is located in the 3000 block of Meadlowlark Avenue -- just north of the intersection with West Swallow Road.

Police said the 26-year-old bicyclist was headed northbound on Meadowlark at the same time as a Poudre School District bus driven by a 71-year-old man. The bicyclist hit the rear passenger side of the bus while it was turning into the Beattie parking lot, according to the release.

No students were hurt during the incident, but the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said school administrators and counselors were available to speak to the students in the bus who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information about the collision who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Fort Collins police at 970-416-2229.



