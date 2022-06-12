Man dies after suffering heat-related illness on Western Slope mountain bike trail

Deputies said the cyclist, a 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was riding the trail alone and ran out of water.

PALISADE, Colo. — A bicyclist died after suffering a heat-related illness on a Western Slope mountain bike trail Saturday, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said around 6:45 p.m., they got a call about a man with a heat-related illness near mile marker 28 on the 32-mile Palisade Plunge trail. Deputies said the cyclist, a 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was riding the trail alone and ran out of water. A group of three other riders stopped to help him and called 911.

Several agencies immediately responded and began life-saving measures, but the man did not survive, deputies said. His name has not yet been released.

Deputies said the three good Samaritans were also out of water. They were rescued and treated for dehydration. Deputies said they had started out with a gallon of water each, and ran out about 10 miles before the end of the trail.

"The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile mountain bike trail with very little shade and sections of extreme exposure," the sheriff's office said in a release. "Due to the remote location of the trail, riders must carry all water, food, and emergency supplies. At least 10 liters (2 1/2 gallons) of water per person and electrolyte replenishments are recommended for this trail in the summer."

The temperature in nearby Grand Junction reached a record high of 102 degrees Saturday, breaking the previous record of 100 degrees set in 1918.

