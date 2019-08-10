DENVER — A bicyclist who ran a red light was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday night in north Denver, according to Denver Police Department (DPD) spokesperson Doug Schepman.

The collision occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Street and Brighton Boulevard. Schepman said the cyclist was traveling northwest on 38th Street and ran a red light at Brighton Boulevard just before the wreck.

The bicyclist, who has only been identified as a 31-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the crash, DPD said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Schepman said that person is not expected to face any charges in the crash.

Brighton Boulevard was closed in both directions at 38th Street while police investigated the incident. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of bicyclist at a later time.

According to Denver data maintained by DPD, prior to Monday’s wreck there have been three bicycle accidents at the intersection of 38th and Brighton since 2016. The most recent incident is the first death, according to the data.

