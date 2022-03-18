Biden signs legislation designating Colorado's Camp Amache as national historic site

Several members of the Colorado delegation sponsored the bill that designates Camp Amache on 600 acres outside Granada.

DENVER — President Joe Biden on Friday signed bipartisan legislation to add the site of a World War II-era Japanese American internment center in the southeast corner of Colorado to the National Park System.

Sponsored by Colorado lawmakers U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Ken Buck and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, the Amache National Historic Site Act designates Camp Amache, on 600-acres about a mile outside Granada in Prowers County, as a national historic site.

The bill passed both chambers of Congress unanimously last month.

> Video above: Day of Remembrance: 80 years after U.S. citizens became prisoners, aired Feb. 18, 2022.

“I have waited many, many years to see the day where we can be certain that Amache — as a place of reflection, remembrance, honor and healing — is protected for our current and future generations," said Bob Fuchigami, who was 11 years old when he and his family were incarcerated at the camp, in a statement released by the bill's sponsors. "My parents did not live to see this day. The time is not only right; it is long overdue."

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.