The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is telling drivers to expect long delays due to a truck fire near on eastbound Interstate 70 near North Pecos Street.

The fire was first reported just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday. At this point, there is no information about what led up to the fire or if anyone was injured.

Video from CDOT cameras showed long delays in the area. The right and center lanes were blocked due to first responder activity, with traffic only getting through on the far left side.

Sky9 video showed that the fire was largely out by 4:10 p.m., though firefighting activity continued in the area.

