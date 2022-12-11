Family and community remember founder of nonprofit that provides bikes for those in need

Ernie Clark's daughter says the plan is to keep the nonprofit going, but they need a new space to house it.

AURORA, Colo. — For Ernie Clark Jr., he wasn't surprised when his father, Ernie Clark, wanted to start a nonprofit.

“It was more than his heart and soul -- it was his passion," Clark Jr. said.

It also wasn't surprising he learned of just how many people his father was helping.

“When you hear about it on the phone you don’t really get the grasp of it…the magnitude of how big an operation he was running,” he recalled.

His dad, Ernie Clark, founded Second Chance Bicycle Shop in Aurora.

According to the longtime nonprofit's website, they refurbish and donate used bicycles to disadvantaged youth, people experiencing homelessness, and veterans.

“If they can give us a donation, fine! If they can’t give us a donation, they get a bike anyway…because they need a bike," Clark said in October about the nonprofit's operation.

This week, the nonprofit announced that its founder has passed away.

“There was one word that he could not even say and that was 'no.' Another word that he couldn’t even figure the meaning out of if you showed it to him, was 'moderation,'" Clark Jr. said. “He didn’t care about plaques, he didn’t care about ribbons, he didn’t care about certificates…he wanted thank yous … that’s all he wanted.”

Hundreds of impounded and donated bikes have gone to Clark and his team of volunteers to restore and donate each year. Second Chance Bikes has provided over 4,500 bikes to those in need.

In October, 9NEWS spoke to Clark about having to leave their current location.

Clark's daughter, Betty, explained that while there are a lot of moving parts currently, the plan is to keep the nonprofit operating.

However, the nonprofit recently had to leave their space and they are now looking for a new spot.

In the meantime, Clark's family is just hoping the legacy lives on.

“I hope the community remembers that…there are people that still care. There are people that still wanna make their mark…and make things better for everyone else," Clark Jr. said.