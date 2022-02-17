Chief of Golden Police Department retiring after 32 years of service

Golden Police Chief Bill Kilpatrick has served as Chief of Police for 20 years.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden Police Chief Bill Kilpatrick is retiring March 16, 2022.

Kilpatrick has served as Chief of Police for 20 years and given 32 years of service to the City of Golden.

"To the members of the Golden Police Department: there is no finer police department anywhere in this country," said Kilpatrick. "The dedication, commitment, compassion, passion, professionalism, and resiliency that you demonstrate daily is awe-inspiring. Any accomplishments this organization has achieved is a direct result of your ceaseless efforts. You have my eternal admiration and respect."

"Residents of Golden, thank you so much for your enduring confidence in the women and men of the Golden Police Department," continued Kilpatrick. "They work ever so diligently to keep you, your family, and this community safe."

"The City of Golden is a safer and stronger place because of Chief Bill Kilpatrick’s leadership and years of service to the Golden Police Department," said Laura Weinberg, Golden's mayor. "We thank Chief Kilpatrick for his leadership and wish him the best in his retirement."

Prior to joining the Golden Police Department (GPD) in 1989, Kilpatrick served as an officer in the Englewood Police Department in Colorado for 10 years.

Golden City Manager Jason T. Slowinski will appoint Deputy Police Chief Joe Harvey to serve as the next Chief of Police in the City of Golden on March 16, 2022.

Harvey has more than 34 years of law enforcement experience. He joined the Golden Police Department in 2015 and has served as Deputy Chief since 2018.

"I've been honored to serve alongside Deputy Chief Harvey, and he’s earned the trust of our department, our City Council, and other city leaders. Deputy Chief Harvey will carry forward the progress of the Golden Police Department with a steady hand and a clear vision," Chief Kilpatrick.

"Chief Kilpatrick, through dedication to this community, has built a police department in Golden that is committed to professionalism and service," said Jason T. Slowinski, Golden City Manager. "Deputy Chief Joe Harvey’s experience and leadership will continue that tradition as he steps into his new role as Golden’s Chief of Police."

