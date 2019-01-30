February is Black History Month! There are various events going on around Colorado in honor of the occasion.

Find all the information you need below. Do you have an event you want to add? Email webteam@9news.com.

4th Annual Black Women LEAD Summit, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

@Center for Multicultural Excellence, University of Denver, Ritchie School of Engineering & Computer Science

Juanita Gray Community Service Awards & Blacks in Colorado Hall of Fame Induction, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

@Blair Caldwell African American Research Library

Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze, (Feb. 2-June 2, 2019)

@Denver Art Museum

The Uncomfortable Truth: The History of Racism in America Film Screening, 6-7:45 p.m.

@Blair Caldwell African American Research Library

Active Minds: Martin Luther King Jr., 1-2 p.m.

@Sam Gary Branch Library

Souls of the Soil, 2-4 p.m.

@Blair Caldwell African American Research Library

African-Americans in the West, 1 –3 p.m.

@Edgewater Library

Black History Live Tour featuring Maya Angelou Portrayal

The Pillars of African-American Art Songs, 7 p.m.

@Blair-Caldwell African-American Research Library

Beyond Five Points: Northeast Denver and Park Hill by Bus, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

@History Colorado Center (and around the city)

African-Americans in the West, 1-2 p.m.

@History Colorado Center

Black Music Matters 2.0, 7-9 p.m.

@History Colorado Center