February is Black History Month! There are various events going on around Colorado in honor of the occasion.
Find all the information you need below. Do you have an event you want to add? Email webteam@9news.com.
4th Annual Black Women LEAD Summit, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
@Center for Multicultural Excellence, University of Denver, Ritchie School of Engineering & Computer Science
Juanita Gray Community Service Awards & Blacks in Colorado Hall of Fame Induction, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
@Blair Caldwell African American Research Library
Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze, (Feb. 2-June 2, 2019)
The Uncomfortable Truth: The History of Racism in America Film Screening, 6-7:45 p.m.
@Blair Caldwell African American Research Library
Active Minds: Martin Luther King Jr., 1-2 p.m.
@Blair Caldwell African American Research Library
African-Americans in the West, 1 –3 p.m.
Black History Live Tour featuring Maya Angelou Portrayal
The Pillars of African-American Art Songs, 7 p.m.
@Blair-Caldwell African-American Research Library
Beyond Five Points: Northeast Denver and Park Hill by Bus, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
@History Colorado Center (and around the city)
African-Americans in the West, 1-2 p.m.
Black Music Matters 2.0, 7-9 p.m.