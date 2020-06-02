DENVER — February is Black History Month and there are dozens of events going on around Colorado in honor of the occasion.

Since 1976, the month is a time to celebrate achievements by African Americans and for recognizing the central role of blacks in U.S. history.

Friday, Feb. 7

DENVER — The evening concert at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College will serve as a fundraiser for a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the campus courtyard.

Saturday, Feb. 8

DENVER — University of Denver’s Center for Multicultural Excellence is hosting the 5th Annual Black Women Lead, Empower, Aspire and Dedicate summit from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at DU's Ritchie School of Engineering & Computer Science. This year’s theme is centered around black women’s civic engagement.

DENVER — "Active Minds" will examine the Civil Rights Act more than 50 years later and evaluate its impact on civil rights in the United States today. This talk at Denver's Central Library runs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

DENVER — Historical re-enactor Lonnie McCabe brings the story of Madam C.J. Walker to life (at 1 p.m. at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library) by reliving her time in Denver during 1905. Born the daughter of former enslaved Africans, Walker became one of the first American self-made female millionaires through her ingenuity and business savvy.

Sunday, Feb. 9

DENVER — In Thunder Soul, a documentary film released in 2010, alumni from Houston’s storied Kashmere High School Stage Band return home after 35 years to play a tribute concert for their beloved bandleader, who turned the struggling jazz band into a world-class funk powerhouse in the early 1970s.

BOULDER — The NAACP Boulder County, in partnership with the Korey Wise Innocence Project and the Museum of Boulder, will screen an episode of Ava DuVernay's When They See Us each Sunday in February. Screenings will be followed by a presentation or discussion panel.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

DENVER — The documentary Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier will be screened at History Colorado Center after a reception at 5:30 p.m. The members-only screening offers viewers the opportunity to learn about unsung heroes in the space race.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

DENVER — Best-selling author and Emory University professor Carol Anderson will explore the impact of gerrymandering, poll closures and the purging of voter rolls on voting rights and democracy at 7 p.m. at History Colorado Center.

Friday, Feb. 14

DENVER — Learn what political scientists have discovered about what the new faces of representation mean for American politics moving forward at this 2 p.m. event at Denver's Eugene Field Branch Library.

Saturday, Feb. 15

LONGMONT — Celebrate Black History Month with stories that highlight African-American authors and illustrators. You’ll see treasured favorites and brand new titles. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

DENVER — Second Star to the Right Books at 1545 S. Pearl St. will have a special storytime where James Brunt will be reading books written by authors of color and featuring African-American characters. All ages are welcome.

DENVER — Historical re-enactor Lonnie McCabe brings the story of Madam C.J. Walker to life (at 2 p.m. at Denver's Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library) by reliving her time in Denver during 1905. Born the daughter of former enslaved Africans, Walker became one of the first American self-made female millionaires through her ingenuity and business savvy.

DENVER — The Center on Colfax’s official Black History Month Celebration is Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with black-identified speakers, an open mic opportunity for community members to share their experiences, and a space for allies to reflect upon their identity, experience with race, and ways to be allies.

Sunday, Feb. 17

BOULDER — The NAACP Boulder County, in partnership with the Korey Wise Innocence Project and the Museum of Boulder, will screen an episode of Ava DuVernay's When They See Us each Sunday in February. Screenings will be followed by a presentation or discussion panel.

Thursday, Feb. 20

DENVER — The Emerging Filmmakers Project (EFP) will host a night of poetry, music, and speakers beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Denver's Bug Theatre to honor the artistic contribution of Colorado's African American creators. Film screenings will begin at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

DENVER — The Black American West Museum & Heritage Center will hold its 26th annual Black History Month Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 29. The event is free, family- friendly, educational and open to all.

DENVER — In this discussion-based workshop at Denver's Sam Gary Branch Library, adults will explore their own messages about race and discuss strategies that engage children in meaningful dialogue. The talk will be facilitated by members of Denver Public Library’s Read from 2 p.m to 4 p.m.

DENVER — A Black Genealogy Search Group Writers' Group will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Denver's Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library to help attendees become better at capturing, organizing and compiling information that can be shared with different audiences.

Sunday, Feb. 23

PARKER — Parker Arts Culture and Events Center has an afternoon of free fun planned from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with crafts for kids, an art exhibit reception, and entertainment by comedian Sam Adams, DSA Youth Jazz Ensemble, Black American West Museum & Heritage Center, and Stafford Hunter Jazz Quartet.

BOULDER — The NAACP Boulder County, in partnership with the Korey Wise Innocence Project and the Museum of Boulder, will screen an episode of Ava DuVernay's When They See Us each Sunday in February. Screenings will be followed by a presentation or discussion panel.

Thursday, Feb. 27

DENVER — "Active Minds" will examine the Civil Rights Act more than 50 years later and evaluate its impact on civil rights in the United States today. This talk at Denver's Sam Gary Branch Library begins at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 29

DENVER — The Black American West Museum & Heritage Center will hold its 26th annual Black History Month Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 29. The event is free, family- friendly, educational and open to all.

