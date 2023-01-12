Denver's Marade honors civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Every January, the Mile High City commemorates civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with one of the largest MLK Jr. Day celebrations in the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Every third Monday in January, Denver celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) with a march and parade, or Marade, through the streets of the city.

The Marade celebrates its 38th anniversary this year and kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 at the MLK statue located in City Park.

Coined by Commission Chairperson Representative Wilma Webb, the word 'Marade' is a combination of a march and a parade. It's meant to celebrate the victories achieved in combating injustices that had occurred, and march non-violently to always confront injustices in the future wherever they may be.

In April 1985, Governor Dick Lamm signed legislation into law making the birth date of Dr. King a Colorado holiday.

At its inaugural event in January 1986, the Marade drew an estimated 15,000 people – with the exception of Atlanta, Dr. King's birthplace – Denver's Marade is the largest celebration in the country. Since then, an average 60,000 people attend the event every year.

This year's Marade keynote speaker is Clint Bryant, a respected leader in intercollegiate athletics who served 34 years as head of Augusta University Athletics.

Find a list of the scheduled events around the city to celebrate Dr. King.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.