Black History Month fashion show to be held in Aurora

The event includes plenty of family friendly activities, local food and live performances.

AURORA, Colo — A fashion show is planned in the Town Center at Aurora to honor Black History Month.

The show is free and set for February 19, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is presented by Black Perl Entertainment. It will be hosted at the Town Center, specifically at the center court between Macy's and Dillard's (Lower Level).

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests for an enjoyable event while also celebrating our Black-owned businesses and artists in the Aurora community,” said Joel Boyd, Town Center at Aurora. “Having Lenny Harold here in Aurora is exciting for us, and Town Center at Aurora is excited to welcome him.”

The Town Center at Aurora said the show would include:

A KidX Club Zone where families will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on crafting and balloon twister

Food samples from Miss Millie’s Kitchen

20 vendors from the Denver and Aurora area

Five performances, including a former member of Black Street, Lenny Harold

Local and state mask and social distancing protocols will be enforced, said the event's page.

This event said the center is a great way to bring together the community to celebrate Black History Month and highlight many Black-owned businesses in Aurora and Denver.

