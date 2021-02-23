Juneteenth made official, commemorative holiday in Denver

Juneteenth will be recognized on the Saturday closest to June 19 as Denver’s day for celebration.

DENVER — A proposal to establish Juneteenth as a commemorative holiday in Denver was adopted by Denver City Council.

Beginning in 2021, Juneteenth will be recognized on the Saturday closest to June 19 as Denver’s day for celebration.

Denver City Council approved the proposal in a unanimous vote on Monday night.

“I’m proud to have worked with Councilman Herndon and community leader, Norman Harris to help make Juneteenth a citywide, commemorative holiday to elevate the experience of African Americans in our city and across the country,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

“This long overdue recognition honors African American freedom, history and achievement; renews Denver’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion; and opens the door for residents, especially our young people, to be educated about this moment in American history, learn from its lessons, and embrace and understand its impacts on modern culture," said Hancock.

"Denver has a proud, longstanding tradition of celebrating Juneteenth in the community,” Denver City Councilman Christopher Herndon. “This is an opportunity to shine a light on Black history and officially recognize and celebrate our freedom, heritage, and achievement.”

