Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Colorado

Denver's annual marade (a combo of march and parade) will start at Colfax and Columbine Monday morning.

DENVER — Each year, on the third Monday in January we celebrate the life and accomplishments of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

King was born in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1929, the son of a Baptist preacher. He would have turned 93 this month.

In addition to the annual marade in downtown Denver, celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day are planned including film screenings, speeches and live events.

Sunday, Jan. 16

MLK Day Celebration

Dairy Arts Center in Boulder

NAACP Boulder County will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a program of speakers, singers and dancers. Rosalind Withers, daughter of Ernest Withers, will open the Walk With Me campaign as the keynote speaker. The event, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, is free and open to the public with registration.

The opening of the exhibit from the Withers Museum of Memphis at Dairy Arts Center will include musical, spoken word, dance, and video presentations, as well as featured speakers. The exhibit runs through Feb. 28. Reserve your tickets at thedairy.org.

Monday, Jan. 17

Marade

Downtown Denver

The annual marade — which is both a march and parade — starts at the Dr. MLK Jr. Memorial at City Park at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. The marade will march west on Colfax for 3.1 miles to Civic Center Park.

Monday's program begins at 9:30 a.m. with a wreath-laying at 10:30 a.m. The marade steps off at 10:45 a.m.

MLK March

Fort Collins

A march to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. begins at 11 a.m. Monday in Fort Collins. This year, the march will feature a new route to commemorate Black families who put down roots in northern Fort Collins in the early 1900s. The new route will pass historical Black houses located on Meldrum Street. From Washington Park, the march will head north to Cherry Street, west to Meldrum and south back to campus for approximately 1.3 miles.

MLK Day Celebration

Silver Creek High School in Longmont

Longmont will mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a celebration at Silver Creek High School starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Hosted by the Longmont Multicultural Action Committee, the NAACP Boulder County Branch and the Silver Creek Leadership Academy, the event is free and open to the public.

Mile 17: A Conversation on the Labor & Love of Belonging

RedLine Contemporary Arts Center in Denver

Choreographer and performance artist Helanius J. Wilkins leads "Mile 17: A Conversation on the Love & Labor of Belonging," a free community event that honors and celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event begins at 4 p.m. Monday at RedLine Contemporary Arts Center.

The event creates a space to bring together intergenerational members of the Denver area to reflect on stories that inform our sense of belonging and community today and dreams for a better future.

All weekend

'Selma' screenings at Harkins Theatres

Harkins Theatres is offering $5 screenings of the 2014 movie "Selma" at the Northfield Harkins Theatres beginning Friday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 17. Tickets are on sale now at Harkins.com and at the theatre box office.

