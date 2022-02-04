2 shows celebrate Black History Month at Parsons Theatre

The two shows are the History of African American Music Part 2 and One People, Many Voices.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two shows presented by Northglenn Arts are taking place at the Parsons Theatre to celebrate Black History Month.

The theater said they are performing History of African American Music Part 2 and One People, Many Voices.

The Colorado Black Arts Festival, in conjunction with The SOURCE Theatre company, is planning to perform History of African American Music Part 2 on Feb. 12.

"The musical journey showcases blues, gospel, and jazz music from 1920-1970," Northglenn Arts said.

This historical review proudly highlights artists like Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong. The show illustrates how that artist paved the way for genres like Chuck Berry’s rock ‘n’ roll, Barry Gordy’s Motown sound and the counterculture stylings led by Jimi Hendrix, according to a release.

Wait till February 25 to see One People, Many Voices performed by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble. This performance will focus on the power dance has to elevate and enlighten us all during a search for understanding on issues of justice and equality, the release said.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. and are open to all age groups.

Ticket pricing is $20-25 for adults; $18-23 for youth, senior & military; $15 for groups. You can purchase tickets online at NorthglennArts.org or by phone at 303-450-8888.

Masks are required at the theater, and additionally, both groups have asked to require every attendee to be fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) within 72 hours of the performance date.