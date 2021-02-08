Final Poudre Canyon flood victim's body found in Larimer County

Diana Brown and three others were swept away after torrential rains caused a flash flood in the Cameron Peak burn scar area in July.

The body of the final victim in a Poudre Canyon flash flood was found Saturday.

Diana Brown, 57, and three other family members were killed after their cabin, located on Black Hollow Road, was swept away in a debris flow after torrential rains hit the Cameron Peak burn scar area back on July 20.

>Video above: Texas theater community remembers couple killed in Poudre Canyon mudslide

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said a resident spotted Brown's body at around 4 p.m. while hiking east of Rustic Road. The area where Brown's body was found is a little over four miles east of Black Hollow Road.

Also killed in the flash flood were:

Richard Brown, 85

David Brown, 61

Patricia Brown, 59

More than 115 volunteers from the sheriff's office and 14 other agencies searched an 18-mile stretch of the Cache la Poudre River for Brown's body on Sept. 18.

Diana and her husband David were prominent members of the San Antonio, Texas theater community.

Friends said Diana was a founding member of the San Antonio Theatre Coalition. Her husband David is remembered as an active and humorous actor who played a role in the town's popular improv troupe, the Oxymorons.