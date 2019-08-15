FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two months after breaking free from a chain that bound her to a tree in West Virginia for three years, a blind wolf-dog is fighting for her life in Fort Collins.

Skye was flown in a private airplane from West Virginia to Fort Collins on Tuesday, where after an evaluation she was to find her forever home at W.O.L.F Sanctuary in the foothills west of Fort Collins.

Instead, Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital staff found Skye had a hernia in her diaphragm, which allowed her intestines to enter her chest cavity. Left untreated, the condition is fatal. So instead of resting at her new home, Skye began undergoing the 90-minute surgery early Wednesday afternoon to correct the condition.

At 4:15 p.m., W.O.L.F. staff said Skye came out of surgery, is under critical care at CSU and that the next 24 hours are critical in her recovery.

The surgery is the latest in Skye’s death-defying life.

