DENVER — When it comes to teaching kids about culture, Priscilla Shaw wants her students to not only learn it, but to experience it.

"We wanted to provide something for our students so that they feel like they have something they are excited about here," Shaw said.

Shaw is the director of instrumental music at Hamilton Middle School in Denver. This year she created a Mariachi after-school program so students like Diego Gonzalez can share a part of Mexican traditions with the rest of the school.

"Because it helps like more kids learn about a culture that may be different from theirs," said Diego, an eight grader.

To start this program, Shaw needed help from the Bringing Music to Life instrument drive. 9NEWS is a sponsor of the campaign to get people to donate old musical instruments to be refurbished and used in schools across Colorado.

"Without donations and gifts from the community, it's really difficult to buy some of these more expensive instruments that are not part of a standard program," Shaw said.

When it comes to helping programs like Mariachi, Bringing Music to Life relies on donations that were hampered last week by Wednesday's blizzard, according to Bringing Music to Life Executive Director Steve Blatt. The blizzard brought brought snow and extremely strong wind gusts, which impacted travel both on the roads and in the air.

"These two days last week really hurt the drive. People didn't make it out to stores, and so we got behind," Blatt said. "We're maybe about 150 instruments behind for the week."

He's concerned that fewer schools may be helped next year if donations lag behind. His goal is 900 donated instruments over the 2-week drive that ends March 23.

"We're just hoping that people will take the time, drop off that instrument and change a child's life," Blatt said.

Diego said Mariachi is changing his life.

"It's fun performing and...also being at...sometimes parties and making people happy and stuff," Diego said.

When it comes to making a difference, Shaw hopes that people come through.

"I love the title 'Bringing Music to Life' because, for a lot of children, it is life," Shaw said. "It's something that they find joy and they find their voice."

