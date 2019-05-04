DENVER — If you headed downtown for Opening Day, you probably thought really hard about your method of getting down there.

Like really hard.

9NEWS Senior Digital Producer Allison Sylte showed us why.

For starters, if you were thinking a good 'ole fashioned car, consider this: Parking lots were charging $60.

... maybe more later:

That's one reason why you might have considered a more hipster-friendly route -- like maybe a B-Cycle-scooter combo.

Don't worry, there were plenty available.

Hopefully you weren't driving if you were enjoying any of the Opening Day festivities nearby.

If you were looking for some brunch food ahead of the nachos and beer later, you had a wait to deal with.

Of course you could always stroll through LoDo and see what calls to you.

Or laugh at some of the ridiculousness...

They even handed out towels!

