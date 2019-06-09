COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —

Ok, maybe the whole "looking angry" thing is just Blucifer's face in general, but this time, the laser-eyed piece of public art outside of Denver International Airport actually has a right to be a little peeved.

That’s because at around 6 p.m. Thursday, someone discovered that the bottom of Blucifer’s feet had been vandalized, according to Denver International Airport spokesperson Alex Renteria.

Luckily, crews got to work Friday removing the unwanted decorations as well as keeping the integrity of Blucifer’s artwork intact.

That work is expected to take most of the day.

For what it’s worth, Blucifer is actually called “Blue Mustang.” He was installed at the airport in 2008, and is valued at around $2 million.

The statue’s creator, Juis Jimenez, was killed when a section of the mustang fell on him in the studio. Other painters had to take over to make sure Blue Mustang got finished.

